Gold prices fall amid strong dollar, expectation of central bank meetings

(MENAFN) On Monday, gold prices experienced a decline, attributed to the strengthening of the US dollar, while investors remained attentive to upcoming monetary policy meetings at major central banks, including the US Federal Reserve. In instantaneous transactions, gold dropped by 0.4 percent to USD2,147.89 per ounce, while US gold futures witnessed a 0.5 percent decrease, settling at USD2,151.30 per ounce.



Attention is particularly focused on the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) two-day meeting concerning interest rates, slated to commence on Tuesday. The committee is scheduled to announce its decision on interest rates on Wednesday, alongside issuing a statement outlining its stance. It is widely anticipated that the Federal Reserve will maintain interest rates within the range of 5.25 to 5.5 percent. However, there is speculation that the Fed may provide indications of prolonging high-interest rates in light of sustained inflation levels among consumers and producers.



The prospect of higher interest rates tends to dampen investor appetite for gold, given that the precious metal does not yield interest. Concurrently, the US dollar has surged, nearing its highest level in two weeks against rival currencies, consequently making gold relatively more expensive for holders of other currencies.



In addition to gold, other precious metals also witnessed fluctuations in prices. Platinum, in spot transactions, experienced a marginal decline of 0.1 percent, reaching USD932.45 per ounce, while palladium remained stable at USD1,077.25 per ounce. Silver, however, saw a more significant decrease of 0.6 percent, settling at USD25.01 per ounce. These price movements reflect the intricate interplay between market dynamics, currency fluctuations, and investor sentiment, against the backdrop of central bank decisions and economic indicators.

