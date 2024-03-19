(MENAFN- The Conversation) About the job

Position Description

Role title: Deputy Editor - Technology

Reports to: Science and Technology Editor

Other Key Relationships: Editor, COS, Deputy COS

Salary: $70,000 + depending on experience

Hours: Full time

About The Conversation

With headquarters in Melbourne, The Conversation Australia and New Zealand is the world's leading digital publisher of research-based news and analysis. Our model is a unique collaboration between academics and journalists. We produce easy-to-read articles based on proven expertise. It's our mission to spread knowledge and inform decisions.

The Role

The Deputy Technology Editor is responsible for working with academics to find out about the latest thinking and research in technology. The Deputy Technology Editor will predominantly commission, edit and publish text-based articles, reporting to the Science and Technology Editor.

The Deputy Technology Editor will need to be a voracious reader who is well informed about developments in their field and passionate about developing new ideas. This role is ideally suited to an early career journalist.

The Conversation is a trusted journalism brand. Deputy editors need to protect its hard won credibility. They must be thoughtful, calm, methodical, rigorous and possess a deep commitment to professional impartiality and high ethical standards.

Key responsibilities include:



Responsibility 1 – Develop story ideas and commission and edit articles based on developments, trends and happenings in technology, reporting to the Science and Technology Editor

Responsibility 2 - Respond to pitches from technology academics

Responsibility 3 - Promote your content on social media and other channels Responsibility 4 - Represent The Conversation at events and promote the work of The Conversation to potential academic authors

Experience and skills:

Essential experience

Journalism experience - either industry or study

Essential qualities



Highly developed written and verbal communication skills

Ability to develop interesting and relatable story ideas

An interest in technology and ability to keep up with the latest developments in the round

Diplomacy and the ability to create and manage positive relationships with internal and external stakeholders

Courteous, kind and respectful

Highly developed research and analytical skills

Polished presentation

Care and attention to detail Friendly and collegiate, in line with our newsroom culture

Application Process:

Applications should be sent to [email protected]

Please include a copy of your CV and answers of no more than 200 words to each of these questions (no cover letter required).



Tell us about your study, and any previous work experience or professional/academic accomplishments.

Why are you applying for this role and why would you be a good fit for it?

Tell us a little about you, your background and life experience, and the factors that make you who you are. We particularly value all kinds of diversity and would like to hear anything about you or your background that would enable you to bring something unique to the role and our team. Do you have the right to work in Australia?

Please make sure all material that you submit is uploaded together in one document/attachment.

Closing April 4, 2024.