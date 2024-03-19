Bank Of Japan Rates Pivot Cause To Cheer In China

(MENAFN- Asia Times) TOKYO - Xi Jinping's inner circle in Beijing is probably breathing a little easier as the Bank of Japan steps away from 23 years of quantitative easing (QE).

On Tuesday (March 19), BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda ended the globe's last negative interest rate regime and scrapped Tokyo's yield-curve-control experiment.

Its new range for policy rates is between 0% and 0.1%, pivoting away from the previous -0.1% target. The BOJ's step was essentially the smallest it could have taken without upending

global markets.

The fact Ueda's team stresses that credit conditions will remain accommodative suggests this is largely

a symbolic move with few big financial consequences. Still, the BOJ's excruciatingly delayed effort to normalize rates now begins in earnest.

Yet you can bet Beijing is paying close attention. No policy step might generate an economic tailwind for China - and tackle deflation - faster than a weaker exchange rate. Yet President Xi's team has been reluctant to guide the yuan lower to avoid unnerving global investors.

A top Xi priority over the last eight years has been internationalizing the yuan. Manipulating the exchange rate might squander that progress. And draw Washington's ire as a contentious US election approaches. Here, the specter of a stronger yen will cheer Team Xi.

To the extent that the BOJ is abandoning its zero-interest-rate policy and yield curve control,“and that this shift is likely to drive the yen higher, Chinese policymakers - and financial markets - can breathe a sigh of relief,” says economist Louis Gave at Gavekal Dragonomics.

As Xi and Premier Li Qiang work to shift growth engines from property and investment to technology and higher-value-added industries, it stands to reason that the market for China's wares will be other emerging markets.

Selling cars, solar panels, batteries, trains, turbines, power plants and high-tech infrastructure will be easier as the currency of Asia's No 2 economy appreciates.

“If the yen should start to rise, the outlook for China will improve dramatically,” Gave says.“Policy, geopolitics and financial markets will all start pointing in the same direction.”

Risks abound, of course, for Tokyo. One is Japan's wherewithal to sustain the monetary tightening the nation has been dreading since 2007, the last time the BOJ tried to tweak monetary policy.

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda is finally moving to end QE. Image: Twitter / Screengrab

Japan barely avoided a recession in the second half of 2023. The economy contracted 3.3% in the July-September quarter year on year and eked out just 0.4% in the last three months of the year.

In January, household spending plunged

6.3% from a year earlier, the sharpest drop in 35 months.

The bull case for Japan centers on the results of this year's

shunto

wage negotiation. On Friday, the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, announced an average 5.28% pay hike, the fastest increase in 33 years.

“This can be characterized as a virtuous cycle of rising nominal GDP growth , wages, prices and corporate profits,” says economist Jonathan Garner at Morgan Stanley MUFG.