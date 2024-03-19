Statement By H.E. Ahmad Bin Meshar SLC Secretary General On International Day Of Happiness

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) 19 March 2024: “The International Day of Happiness holds great significance in the United Arab Emirates, as the country continues to ascend in global happiness rankings, solidifying its position among the happiest nations. This reflects the wise leadership's determination to prioritise the happiness of members of the community, striving to provide all means of prosperity and well-being and ensuring affluent and contented living.



For the UAE government, this day signifies more than just celebration; it highlights the pivotal role of happiness for organisational success and for enhancing employees' performance and productivity. Governmental entities are encouraged to enshrine happiness as a fundamental value within the workplace with a view to elevating happiness levels among both employees and customers. On this occasion, the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) reaffirms its commitment to continuing to overhaul the legislative framework to promote happiness as the mainstay of a happy workplace and community culture in alignment with the UAE's aspirations for shaping a brighter future marked by prosperity, welfare, and progress.







