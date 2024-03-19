Waterfront Market Offers Unique Shopping And Culinary Experiences For Ramadan, Offering Fresh Fare And Festive Iftars

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 19 March 2024: The Waterfront Market in Dubai, the city's premier hub for fresh produce, warmly welcomes both locals and tourists to immerse themselves in the essence of Ramadan. During the holy month, the Waterfront Market will transform into a festive culinary haven, presenting an unparalleled selection of fresh ingredients, offered at unbeatable prices for Ramadan preparations.

In the spirit of the season, the Waterfront Market will be adorned with festive dcor, both indoors and outdoors, creating an authentic Ramadan atmosphere. The venue's promenade, a picturesque setting for iftar, will be beautifully illuminated, providing guests with an opportunity to open their fast with breathtaking views of the waterfront. The ambience is designed to enhance the iftar experience, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the tranquility and reflection that Ramadan embodies.

Recognising the importance of convenience for its customers, the Waterfront Market will operate 24/7, just as it does throughout the year, ensuring that everyone can shop for their essentials at any hour, adding to the ease of preparing for iftar and suhoor. From fresh seafood, meat, and poultry to dry goods, spices, and an extensive variety of fruits and vegetables, the market is a one-stop destination catering to all Ramadan culinary needs.

Adding to the Ramadan experience, the Waterfront Market invites guests to explore the latest recipe book by Chef Chris, available to download for free on the website. This collection of recipes is designed to inspire and assist in preparing delicious, and proposes delicious home-cooked iftar meals that cater to diverse tastes and preferences.

As Dubai's premier fresh food market, the Waterfront Market is committed to offering a wholesome and enriching shopping experience. It stands as a testament to the vibrant culinary culture of the UAE, inviting everyone to partake in the joy of Ramadan preparations and celebrations.

