EZVIZ Runs Big Spring Sales To Offer Week-Long Discounts On Its Smart Home Security Products That Will Give You Whole-Year Peace Of Mind

As spring blossoms, you should happily enjoy your time in the outdoors without feeling insecure about your vacant home. From best-selling plug-in cameras to the latest battery-powered innovations, EZVIZ offers a list of flexible, budget-friendly choices to keep you safer.

March 19, 2024 – EZVIZ, a trusted brand in smart home security, is excited to announce its much-anticipated spring sale, running from March 20th to March 25th on Amazon UK . No matter you're a tech enthusiast eager to upgrade your home security system or a homeowner looking to make your space cozier and securer, EZVIZ has something for everyone.

As spring ushers in warmer weather and outdoor gatherings, now is the perfect time to invest in EZVIZ products, as they can safeguard your property, monitor pets, and help you stay in touch with family members in distance. Whether you're hosting a backyard barbecue or enjoying the fresh air in the mountains, this promotion offers plenty of options to protect what's valuable to you, with discounts of up to 30%.

Here are the top EZVIZ deals that you shall not miss:

CB8 O utdoor Battery Camera - Now £89.99, was £129 . 99

A go-to option for advanced home protection in a wire-free style. Using a large rechargeable battery, it offers unparalleled flexibility to move basically anywhere you need it. Its motorized design provides a 360-degree field-of-view, coupled with smart person detection and auto-tracking, to significantly reduce blind spots. You can also pair it with the optional solar panel for extra charging convenience.

C8 c 3K O utdoor P an & T ilt C amera - N ow £66.48, was £84.99

It's time to upgrade your essential camera with next-level vision. The C8c 3K combines high-resolution video with a panoramic rotational view to avoid blurry details and blind spots, even in low light. Acting as a smart guardian, it distinguishes humans and vehicles from other objects, and locks on the detected person to follow closely. Packed with active defense, two-way communication, and easy app control, it's reliably stable to withstand weathers.

CB1 I ndoor Battery Camera - Now £39.99, was £49.99

EZVIZ's budget-friendly yet feature-rich indoor battery camera. With its wire-free design and adjustable magnetic stand, you can effortlessly position it to cover every corner of your living space. Equipped with essential features such as high-quality video, night vision, human motion detection, two-way communication, and a privacy-enhancing sleep mode, the CB1 provides comprehensive performance at an accessible price suitable for any household.

About EZVIZ

Since 2013, EZVIZ is dedicated to putting“easy vision” in every home – that is, we strive to build simple yet powerful smart home devices and appliances to provide visual protection and tangible joy to every family. A global leader in smart home security, EZVIZ empowers the future of smart, connected living through relentless tech innovations, reliable high-quality products and trustworthy cloud services. With footprint in more than 130 countries, we've been trusted by millions of users and families.