Evergrande leader confronts heavy fines amid financial breaches, banned from trading

(MENAFN) Troubled Chinese real estate behemoth Evergrande made headlines on Monday as it announced the lifetime ban of its president, Hui Kayan, from trading shares on the stock exchange. This decision, enforced by the Chinese Securities Regulatory Commission, also includes a substantial fine of 47 million yuan (USD6.5 million) imposed on Hui for his involvement in multiple financial violations. Additionally, the company itself faces a hefty penalty of 4.2 billion yuan, while several other officials are also subject to punitive measures.



The allegations against Evergrande are severe, with accusations of artificially inflating its total turnover by over 560 billion yuan during the years 2019 and 2020, leading to the issuance of bonds based on false information. Furthermore, the company stands accused of failing to disclose crucial information regarding its annual and semi-annual business results, legal disputes, and outstanding debts in a timely manner. Hui has been under police supervision since September of the previous year, raising questions about potential future sanctions against him.



This development unfolds amidst a broader crisis in the Chinese real estate sector, with Evergrande at the center. The company's staggering debt surpasses USD326 billion, and its financial woes have escalated to the point where creditors filed a lawsuit resulting in a Hong Kong court ruling for its liquidation last January. Despite Evergrande's attempts to stave off liquidation by presenting a restructuring plan, the case has dragged on for a year and a half without a concrete proposal, according to statements attributed to Judge Linda Chan by the South China Morning Post.



The unfolding saga of Evergrande underscores the profound challenges facing not only the company but also the broader real estate sector in China. With regulatory scrutiny intensifying and financial irregularities coming to light, the future remains uncertain for one of China's most prominent real estate giants.

