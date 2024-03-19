               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
NATO Secretary General Arrives In Yerevan


3/19/2024 6:11:46 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visited Armenia today, Azernews reports, citing Armenian media.

He was met at Yerevan's Zvartnots Airport by Deputy Defense Minister of Armenia Hrachya Sargsyan and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vahan Kostanyan.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as part of his visit to Yerevan.

They discussed issues related to Armenia-NATO interaction, regional processes, peace agreement between Yerevan and Baku.

At present, the meeting continues with a wide composition.

Earlier, Stoltenberg visited Azerbaijan and Georgia.

