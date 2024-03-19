NATO Secretary General Arrives In Yerevan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visited Armenia today, Azernews reports, citing Armenian media.
He was met at Yerevan's Zvartnots Airport by Deputy Defense
Minister of Armenia Hrachya Sargsyan and Deputy Minister of Foreign
Affairs Vahan Kostanyan.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met with Armenian Prime
Minister Nikol Pashinyan as part of his visit to Yerevan.
They discussed issues related to Armenia-NATO interaction,
regional processes, peace agreement between Yerevan and Baku.
At present, the meeting continues with a wide composition.
Earlier, Stoltenberg visited Azerbaijan and Georgia.
MENAFN19032024000195011045ID1107994743
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.