Russians Strike Kozacha Lopan With Aerial Bombs, Damaging Houses And Power Lines

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces struck the border village of Kozacha Lopan in the Kharkiv region with aerial bombs.
Viacheslav Zadorenko, the head of the Derhachi City Military Administration, said this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.
"At around 9 a.m., Russian terrorists launched two strikes with guided aerial bombs on Kozacha Lopan. Several private houses, civilian infrastructure, and power lines were damaged," he said in a statement.
There is currently no information about the victims, Zadorenko said. The data are being updated.
As reported, the liberated village of Kozacha Lopan is constantly subjected to Russian strikes. On the night of March 16, an enemy drone attack damaged a critical infrastructure facility in the village.
