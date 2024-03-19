               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Almost 40% Of Ukrainians Who Returned Home From Russian Captivity Were Considered Missing Lubinets


3/19/2024 6:11:32 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Almost 40% of those Ukrainian citizens who have already been returned home from Russian captivity were considered missing.

According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets announced this on Telegram .

He noted that Russia, in violation of international law, does not allow ICRC representatives to visit Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Read also: Three more families with children returned from occupied territories

"That is why the procedure for confirming their status is not taking place to the extent we would like. At the same time, the status of a prisoner of war and a missing person does not affect the repatriation process. Almost 40% of those who have already been returned home were considered missing," Lubinets said.

The Ombudsman informed that Ukraine is attempting to expedite the exchange process by engaging new intermediary countries. According to him, the United Arab Emirates has now publicly joined the Ukrainian side.

As reported, Dmytro Lubinets accused the Russian side of delaying the POW swap processes.

MENAFN19032024000193011044ID1107994739

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search