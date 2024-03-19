Almost 40% Of Ukrainians Who Returned Home From Russian Captivity Were Considered Missing Lubinets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Almost 40% of those Ukrainian citizens who have already been returned home from Russian captivity were considered missing.

According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets announced this on Telegram .

He noted that Russia, in violation of international law, does not allow ICRC representatives to visit Ukrainian prisoners of war.

"That is why the procedure for confirming their status is not taking place to the extent we would like. At the same time, the status of a prisoner of war and a missing person does not affect the repatriation process. Almost 40% of those who have already been returned home were considered missing," Lubinets said.

The Ombudsman informed that Ukraine is attempting to expedite the exchange process by engaging new intermediary countries. According to him, the United Arab Emirates has now publicly joined the Ukrainian side.

As reported, Dmytro Lubinets accused the Russian side of delaying the POW swap processes.