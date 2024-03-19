Russians Shell Sumy Region Over 270 Times In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Sumy region, police recorded 274 enemy strikes, destroyed houses and a shop.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Over the past day, the Russian military shelled the territory of the region. A total of 274 attacks were recorded. The strikes damaged 4 private houses and 3 multi-apartment residential buildings, an outbuilding, a summer kitchen, a shop and a garage," the statement said.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Violation of the laws and customs of war".

As reported, as of March 18, 285 people, including 26 children, were evacuated from the village of Velyka Pysarivka in the Sumy region due to intensified Russian shelling.