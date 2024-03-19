Older investors embrace development, technology assets

(MENAFN) Conventional investment wisdom often advises older individuals to prioritize stability and security in their portfolios, particularly as they approach retirement age. However, recent data from the Hargreaves Lansdowne investment platform suggests a notable departure from this traditional approach among older investors, particularly those aged over 65.



The emergence of actively managed, growth-oriented funds such as Fundsmith Equity, Lindsell Train Global Equity, and Rathbone Global Opportunities reflects a growing trend among older investors to allocate more of their savings towards potentially higher-risk, technology-focused assets. In fact, these funds have secured positions among the top 10 funds for individual investment accounts held by individuals aged over 65 during the tax year 2023-2024, ranking first, second, and seventh, respectively. This marks a significant shift from the previous tax year, where such growth-focused funds were absent from the rankings.



Traditionally, as individuals near retirement, their investment strategy tends to pivot towards reducing risk and prioritizing capital preservation. This often entails a focus on safer assets such as government and corporate bonds, cash reserves, gold, and defensive stocks known for reliable dividend payments. However, according to Hargreaves Lansdowne, the performance of these safer investments, particularly UK bonds, has been lackluster in recent years.



The rationale behind this shift in investment behavior among older individuals stems from a desire to ensure a comfortable standard of living in retirement. With traditional safe-haven assets delivering subpar returns, older investors are increasingly drawn to growth and technology investments that offer the potential for higher yields and capital appreciation over the long term. This represents a departure from conventional wisdom and underscores the evolving nature of investment strategies in response to changing market dynamics.

