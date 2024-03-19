Inflation rises in US, prompting speculation on Federal Reserve's monetary policy

(MENAFN) Official data recently revealed an unexpected uptick in US inflation, rising to 3.2 percent last month, surpassing expectations which had anticipated a steady rate of 3.1 percent, unchanged from the previous month. This unforeseen increase has sparked concerns over the trajectory of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy, suggesting a potential delay in anticipated interest rate hikes.



The market response to these developments has been notable, with Bitcoin, stocks, and gold experiencing upward movements. Conversely, the US dollar has witnessed a decline, particularly against the Japanese yen, amid growing speculations of an impending interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan either in March or April.



Bitcoin, in particular, has seen a surge in value, briefly surpassing the USD72,000 mark before experiencing a slight downturn, declining by approximately 7 percent to settle around USD67,000 during Friday's trading session. This volatility notwithstanding, the world's leading cryptocurrency has registered significant gains since the year's outset, bolstered by robust demand stemming from the introduction of new Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States back in January.



Looking ahead, market participants are eagerly anticipating the upcoming US Federal Reserve meeting. It is widely expected that the central bank will maintain its current interest rate range of 5.25 percent to 5.5 percent for the fifth consecutive meeting, citing the strength of the labor market and prevailing inflation levels. Additionally, investors are awaiting the release of the quarterly economic forecast report. However, as inflationary pressures persist, there remains speculation that the Fed may opt for only two quarter-point interest rate hikes throughout the year.

