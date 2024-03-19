Saudi’s Almarai announces USD4.8B investment plan until 2028 for expansion

(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia's Almarai, the largest dairy company in the Middle East, has unveiled an ambitious investment plan totaling over 18 billion Saudi riyals (USD4.8 billion) until 2028. The strategy aims to bolster existing operations and venture into new segments to capitalize on emerging opportunities.



Outlined in a bourse filing to the Saudi stock exchange Tadawul, where its shares are listed, the plan earmarks 7 billion riyals for poultry expansion and an additional 5 billion riyals for enhancing food categories like dairy, juice, and bakery products.



Furthermore, Almarai intends to explore growth prospects in sectors such as frozen food products, red meat, seafood, and ice cream, which it identifies as promising. To facilitate this expansion, the company plans to allocate one billion riyals for venturing into new food segments and an additional four billion riyals to fortify its supply chain and sales capabilities, essential for supporting both local and regional expansion initiatives.



In line with its commitment to innovation, Almarai has also set aside one billion riyals to bolster technology development efforts. This comprehensive investment strategy, funded by operational cash flows over a five-year period starting from this year, underscores Almarai's commitment to solidify its market position while tapping into new markets and sectors.



Prince Nayef Al Kabeer, Chairman of Almarai, emphasized that this investment plan aligns with the company's core objectives of achieving sustained business growth, expanding product offerings, upholding quality standards, and contributing to food security in its markets. Almarai's multi-faceted approach aims to ensure steady progress while remaining adaptable to evolving market dynamics and consumer preferences.

