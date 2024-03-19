Sandeep Marwah Special Guest At 75Th Anniversary Of Myanmar's Independence Celebration

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: Sandeep Marwah, renowned media personality and Chair of the Indo Myanmar Film and Cultural Forum, was a special guest at the grand celebration commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar. The prestigious event took place at Hotel ITC Maurya, marking a significant milestone in the historic journey of Myanmar.



Hosted by His Excellency U Moe Kyaw Aung, the Ambassador of Myanmar to India, the event brought together dignitaries, diplomats, and esteemed personalities to celebrate the enduring spirit of Myanmarï¿1⁄2s independence and to strengthen the bonds of friendship between India and Myanmar. Sandeep Marwahï¿1⁄2s presence at the event underscored his pivotal role in promoting cultural exchange and collaboration between the two nations.



The event witnessed the esteemed presence of Dr. Raj Kumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Government of India, who graced the occasion as the chief guest. Dr. Singhï¿1⁄2s participation further underscored the significance of the celebration and the shared commitment to strengthening the longstanding friendship between India and Myanmar.



As Chair of the Indo Myanmar Film and Cultural Forum, Sandeep Marwah reiterated his commitment to exploring new avenues for collaboration and exchange in the realms of film, media, and culture. He emphasized that the forum would serve as a platform for fostering creative partnerships and enhancing people-to-people ties between the two countries.



The celebration of Myanmarï¿1⁄2s 75th Independence Anniversary at Hotel ITC Maurya served as a testament to the enduring friendship and shared cultural heritage between India and Myanmar. Sandeep Marwahï¿1⁄2s presence and active participation further enriched the event, reaffirming his status as a champion of cultural diplomacy and international cooperation.



