Special Â€ ̃Easter Extravaganzaâ€TM At The Aravali Kitchen, Courtyard By Marriott Aravali Resort

Nestled amidst the breathtaking landscapes of the Aravali Hills, Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort stands as an epitome of tranquillity. Surrounded by lush greenery and panoramic views, the resort offers an unparalleled escape from the hustle and bustle of city life, making it an idyllic destination for leisure and relaxation.



In the spirit of Easter, Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort\'s renowned dining destination, The Aravali Kitchen, is all set to host a Special Brunch extravaganza, commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ as narrated in the New Testament of the Bible. Recognized as the Christian Church\'s oldest and most significant festival, Easter brings together the community in a joyous celebration of faith, renewal, and togetherness.



The Aravali Kitchen, situated as a culinary theatre overlooking the majestic Aravali Hills, extends a warm invitation to patrons to partake in the revelry of this sacred occasion with a Special Brunch on March 31st. Guests can anticipate a culinary journey that artfully harmonizes tradition with innovation, promising a delightful experience for the entire family.



The Easter Special Brunch assures an exquisite feast for the senses, showcasing a meticulously curated menu that pays homage to the spirit of the season. Guests will be treated to a gastronomic adventure, where flavours intricately intertwine to capture the essence of Easter traditions.



With a blend of culinary excellence, picturesque landscapes, and the spirit of togetherness, this Special Brunch promises to create cherished memories for all who partake. Join the property on March 31st for an enriching experience where tradition meets innovation, and every moment is infused with the joyous essence of Easter.





About Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort:



Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort offers a tranquil escape amidst the natural beauty of Aravali, India. Nestled in the heart of serene surroundings, the resort provides guests with a perfect blend of comfort and relaxation. Whether it\'s a leisurely retreat or a celebratory occasion, Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort caters to every guest\'s needs with its world-class amenities and impeccable service.



