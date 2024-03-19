Oil prices retreat amidst investor profit-taking, Fed rate decision caution

(MENAFN) Oil rates experienced a retreat on Tuesday, reversing from the highest levels observed in the past four months, as investors engaged in profit-taking amidst a backdrop of a strong US dollar and market caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates.



At 10:30 a.m. local time (0730 GMT), the international benchmark Brent crude was trading at USD86.85 per barrel, marking a marginal 0.04 percent decrease from the previous session's closing price of USD86.89 per barrel. Similarly, the American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at USD82.12 per barrel at the same time, reflecting a slight 0.05 percent decline from its prior close of USD82.16 per barrel.



The decline in prices was attributed to investor profit-taking at the onset of trading, following record highs reached since November 2023 in the previous session. These highs were largely driven by supply constraints and escalating geopolitical tensions.



Furthermore, the US dollar exhibited strength, as evidenced by the 0.22 percent increase in the US dollar index to 103.46 on Tuesday, contributing to the downward pressure on oil prices. A stronger US dollar typically makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies, thereby potentially dampening demand.



The prevailing uncertainty surrounding the upcoming monetary decision of the US Federal Reserve also weighed on market sentiment. Analysts anticipate that the Fed will maintain its policy rate unchanged and refrain from initiating rate cuts in May, contrary to previous expectations. Such a stance is expected to exert further pressure on oil prices in the near term, as higher interest rates tend to bolster the value of the US dollar, thereby deterring oil trade by making it costlier for holders of alternative currencies.

MENAFN19032024000045015839ID1107994716