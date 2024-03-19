Oil prices fall amid prospects of oversupply, weak demand

(MENAFN) Oil prices experienced a decline early on Tuesday, reversing gains from the previous session, as market sentiment was influenced by anticipations of heightened supplies from Russia and concerns regarding a potential surplus in jet fuel demand. Brent crude futures for May delivery retreated by 16 cents to reach USD86.73 per barrel by 0300 GMT, while the price of US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped by 13 cents to USD82.03. Additionally, the April WTI crude contract, set to expire tomorrow, saw a decrease of 16 cents to USD82.56.



The recent uptick in oil prices, which saw both benchmarks reaching their highest levels in four months in the preceding session, was driven by various factors. These included a reduction in crude oil exports from key producers such as Saudi Arabia and Iraq, alongside indications of robust demand and economic growth in major consumer markets such as China and the United States.



However, concerns surrounding Russia's oil supply loomed over the market, stemming from Ukrainian attacks on the country's oil infrastructure. This situation raised apprehensions of potential disruptions to oil exports from Russia, contributing to downward pressure on prices.



Moreover, market participants remained wary of the possibility of a more significant decline in demand for jet fuel, a key component of oil consumption. As uncertainties persist regarding the trajectory of global air travel amidst ongoing pandemic-related challenges, the outlook for jet fuel demand remains uncertain, further weighing on market sentiment.



Against this backdrop, oil markets continue to navigate a delicate balance between supply dynamics and demand fundamentals, with geopolitical tensions and economic indicators shaping price movements in the near term.

MENAFN19032024000045015682ID1107994714