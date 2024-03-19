First Ever Golf Camp Organised For School Children In Picturesque Hills Of Uttarakhand

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Uttarakhand Golf Federation in collaboration with Indian Golf Union has organised the first golf camp for school children from March 18-24 at AEPTA Pithoragarh Golf Course.

The main objective of the camp, was inaugurated on March 18 by the chief guest Brigadier Samar Pratap Singh Chauhan, is to promote golf in the picturesque hills of Uttarakhand and encourage school children towards golf.

In this camp, free training is being provided to more than 80 children from more than seven schools in two shifts by experienced golf instructors Prem Singh from Pithoragarh and Tikam Kumar, Rahul Balmiki and Pankaj Paliwal from Nainital.

The schools whose children are participating in the golf camp include General B.C. Joshi Army Public School, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Manas Academy, Vishwa Bharati Public School, Dayanand Vidya Mandir, Icon International School from Pithoragarh and Adarsh Government Inter College, Moonakot.

All the officials thanked the Indian Golf Union President Brijinder Singh and Director General (Retd) Major General Vibhuti Bhushan for their cooperation in organising the golf camp in Pithoragarh and have asked for help in organising such kind of events for children in the future.