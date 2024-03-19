Almarai reveals strategic plan to boost growth, foster food security

(MENAFN) Almarai, a prominent Saudi Arabian company, has unveiled an ambitious strategic plan aimed at bolstering growth and concentrating on key areas such as supply chain capabilities and food security within the Kingdom. The plan entails a substantial investment totaling more than 18 billion riyals, equivalent to approximately 4.8 billion dollars, slated to be disbursed until 2028. This strategic initiative underscores Almarai's commitment to fortifying its position in the market and aligning its operations with the broader objectives outlined in Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.



Notably, the Saudi Public Investment Fund, the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, holds a significant stake of approximately 16 percent in Almarai through one of its subsidiaries, highlighting the strategic partnership between the company and the government. In its filing with the Saudi Stock Exchange, known as Tadawul, Almarai emphasized the strategic alignment of its plan with the overarching goals of Vision 2030, which seeks to diversify the Saudi economy away from reliance on oil. Central to this vision is the development of sectors such as tourism and industry, the expansion of the private sector, and the creation of job opportunities.



Furthermore, Almarai underscored the pivotal role of investing in the food industry in advancing food security not only within the Kingdom but also across the wider region. By enhancing its capabilities and expanding its operations, the company aims to contribute significantly to ensuring a stable and reliable food supply while concurrently delivering value to its shareholders. Importantly, the strategic plan is slated to be funded from the company's operating cash flows over the next five years, reflecting a prudent and sustainable approach to financing its growth initiatives.

