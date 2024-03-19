Bank of Japan policy shift leads to yen weakening, Australian dollar falling

(MENAFN) In a widely anticipated move that reverberated across global currency markets, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) made a historic decision to terminate its eight-year-long negative interest rate policy and other unconventional monetary measures. The conclusion of the BoJ's two-day monetary policy meeting marked a significant departure from decades of massive monetary stimulus packages in Japan.



The immediate aftermath of the announcement saw the Japanese yen experiencing a sharp decline, plummeting by 0.8 percent against the US dollar to exceed the threshold of 150 yen per dollar. This development marked a notable shift in the currency's value. Subsequently, in the latest trading sessions, the yen recorded a rate of 150.39 against the dollar. Against the euro, the yen also saw a decline of more than 0.7 percent, reaching 163.425, representing its lowest level in three weeks.



The BoJ's decision, which marks Japan's first interest rate hike in 17 years, entails placing overnight interest rates within a range of zero to 0.1 percent. The central bank articulated its intention to maintain "easy financial conditions" in the near term, indicating a commitment to supporting economic stability amidst evolving global financial dynamics.



This significant policy shift by the BoJ underscores the ongoing evolution of monetary policy frameworks in response to changing economic circumstances. The move not only impacts the domestic Japanese economy but also has ripple effects on international currency markets, influencing trading patterns and investor sentiment worldwide. Meanwhile, in a separate development, the Australian dollar experienced a decline following the decision by local interest rates to remain unchanged.

