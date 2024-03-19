S&P revises Egypt's outlook to positive, citing external support, currency depreciation

(MENAFN) Standard & Poor's (S&P), the international credit rating agency, has announced a positive revision to Egypt's future outlook, upgrading it from stable to positive. This adjustment comes as a result of the country's robust external support program and the devaluation of its currency. S&P has reaffirmed Egypt's long- and short-term sovereign credit rating in both foreign and local currency at "B-/B."



In its statement, the agency highlighted Egypt's positive expectations, attributing them to the potential for further enhancement in its external position and a reduction in the shortage of hard currency. The decision to float the Egyptian pound is expected to stimulate GDP growth and, over time, facilitate the government's efforts to improve public financial conditions.



Moreover, S&P emphasized that the positive outlook reflects its belief that market forces dictating the exchange rate will contribute to bolstering Egypt's gross domestic product. However, the agency cautioned against a significant increase in the Egyptian government's debt servicing, identifying it as a notable weakness in the country's rating.



Notably, the Egyptian government recently implemented several economic measures, including the liberalization of the currency exchange, a hike in interest rates, and the conclusion of an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). These actions underscore Egypt's commitment to economic reform and its willingness to collaborate with international institutions to strengthen its financial position.

