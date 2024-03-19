Global markets await central bank verdicts amid dollar stability

(MENAFN) Amidst a backdrop of stability, the dollar maintained its position on Monday, with traders bracing themselves for a week characterized by pivotal central bank meetings worldwide. Anticipation looms particularly around the Bank of Japan (BoJ), which seems poised to conclude its negative interest rate policy, while attention is also directed towards the US Federal Reserve's stance on potential interest rate adjustments.



Beyond the BoJ and the Fed, central banks in England, Australia, Norway, Switzerland, Mexico, Taiwan, Brazil, and Indonesia are set to convene, with the majority expected to maintain status quo on interest rates. However, all eyes in Asia are keenly fixed on the Bank of Japan, where indications of higher-than-anticipated wage hikes by major Japanese corporations have fueled speculation of an impending announcement heralding the end of the negative interest rate regime, potentially as soon as Tuesday.



Insiders privy to the direction of the BoJ's policies have disclosed to Reuters that internal preparations for this significant shift have been underway since the tenure of Kazuo Ueda commenced as the Governor of the Bank of Japan in April of the previous year. These preparations, it is reported, were largely finalized by the close of the year, setting the stage for a potentially landmark policy transition.

MENAFN19032024000045015682ID1107994664