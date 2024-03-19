Australian taxi drivers win historic settlement against Uber in long legal battle

(MENAFN) In a significant development for Australia's transportation industry, taxi drivers affected by the emergence of ride-hailing giant Uber have secured a landmark settlement totaling $178 million in damages. The resolution brings an end to a protracted and strenuous legal saga that spanned several years.



The legal action, initiated in 2019, saw over 8,000 taxi drivers and rental vehicle owners uniting to pursue compensation, contending that the introduction of Uber to the Australian market in 2012 resulted in substantial financial losses for them. Michael Donnelly, the lead lawyer representing the plaintiffs, hailed the settlement as a pivotal moment, highlighting its magnitude as the fifth-largest class-action settlement in Australian legal history.



Donnelly, from the Morris Blackburn law firm, emphasized the formidable resistance faced from Uber throughout the litigation process. He noted the relentless opposition mounted by the ride-hailing company, which persisted over the course of five years, as it sought to thwart any attempts at resolution or compensation for the affected individuals. Despite this formidable challenge, Donnelly underscored the collective resilience of thousands of ordinary Australians who united to confront a global corporate behemoth.



The resolution of the case signifies a significant victory for the taxi drivers and rental vehicle owners, marking the culmination of their determined efforts to seek redress for the economic hardships they endured in the wake of Uber's entry into the market. The outcome not only represents a substantial financial settlement but also serves as a testament to the power of collective action in holding powerful entities accountable for their actions.

MENAFN19032024000045015682ID1107994663