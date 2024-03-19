Ai Codingx Launches Revolutionary Food Delivery App Service For Restaurants

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ai CodingX, a leader in digital innovation and mobile application development, has announced the launch of its new service aimed at revolutionizing the food industry. Starting from $2000, restaurants can now have their custom food delivery apps, providing a direct line to customers and an enhanced dining experience.



Feast on Innovation



As the food delivery market continues to expand, Ai CodingX is empowering restaurants with the tools to claim their slice of the digital pie. The new service offers a comprehensive app solution tailored to each restaurant's needs, featuring user-friendly design, powerful functionality, and seamless integration with existing systems.



A Menu of Features



Ai CodingX's custom food delivery apps include:



Easy-to-navigate menus

Secure payment gateways

Real-time order tracking

Customer loyalty programs

Robust backend support for restaurants

Empowering Restaurants



In an era where convenience is king, Ai CodingXï¿1⁄2s service is designed to help restaurants improve customer retention, streamline operations, and increase sales. "Our goal is to provide a digital platform that is just as appetizing as the food our clients serve," said [Spokesperson Name], [Title] of Ai CodingX.



About Ai CodingX



Ai CodingX is a Miami-based technology company specializing in web design, digital marketing, and mobile app development. Known for innovative solutions, Ai CodingX is committed to helping businesses adapt and thrive in the digital age.



Contact:

Julio Valencia, CEO

Ai CodingX: SEO, Web & Digital Marketing - Miami

Email: ...

Phone: +1(305)527-0101

Website: aicodingx

