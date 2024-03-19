Judiciary Gold By Toprankers Acquires Judiciary Wing Of Coach Up IAS To Expand Its Reach To Lucknow

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi and Lucknow, March 19, 2024: Judiciary Gold by Toprankers, a leading name for those preparing for state judicial examinations, is pleased to announce its recent acquisition of Judiciary Wing of Coach Up IAS, a renowned institute for civil services examination based in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.



Coach Up IAS is the Magnum Opus of Ashutosh Srivastava, a renowned member of the Education Fraternity. With this strategic move, Judiciary Gold by Toprankers aims to enhance its offerings and cater to the growing needs of judiciary aspirants in Lucknow and surrounding areas.



Commenting on acquisition, Mr. Gaurav Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Toprankers, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Coach Up IAS into the Judiciary Gold family. This acquisition is perfectly aligned with our vision of providing top-notch education and guidance to judiciary aspirants across the country. With Coach Up IAS on board, we are confident that we will jointly create a transformative learning experience for our students."



Coach Up IAS, founded by Mr. Ashutosh Srivastava, has built an enviable reputation for excellence in coaching aspiring candidates for judicial services. By joining forces with Judiciary Gold, Coach Up IAS will now benefit from enhanced resources, expert faculty, and a comprehensive curriculum designed to empower students and help them achieve their career goals in the judiciary sector.



"Joining hands with Judiciary Gold by Toprankers opens up new avenues for our students. We are excited about the opportunities provided by this merger and are committed to delivering unparalleled coaching and support to our students," said Ashutosh Srivastava, Founder of Coach Up IAS.



The newly acquired centre in Aliganj, UP, boasts a capacity to accommodate more than 100 students and is equipped with facilities that enhance the learning environment, including features such as advanced infrastructure and technology support. Coach Up IAS (Judiciary) will now be known as Judiciary Gold by Toprankers. Other than Judiciary, Coach Up IAS will be allowed to function as an independent entity. Judiciary Gold by Toprankers will continue to provide personalized attention, comprehensive study materials, and regular mock tests to ensure students' success in the judiciary exams.



This comes as an addition to Judiciary Gold's successful acquisitions of Gurugram-based platform, Chinar Law Institute and Indore-based platform, The Lex Guru in past year to expand and strengthen its offerings to Judiciary aspirants.



Judiciary Gold by Toprankers has an established track record of helping students to achieve top spots in various prestigious

entrance exams such as Ranks 2, 5, 6, 7 in Madhya Pradesh Judicial Services (MPCJ) 2023, 12, 27, 30 in UP PCS J 2023, 4, 14, 23, 34 in Rajasthan Judicial Services (RJS) 2022 and 3, 9, 39, 48 in Delhi Judicial Services (DJS) 2023 respectively, AIR 1, 2 and 3 in CLAT 2023 among others.





About Toprankers



Toprankers is India's most preferred digital counselling and test preparation platform for careers beyond engineering and medicine. The platform envisions building awareness and increasing the success rate for lucrative career options after 10+2. Its skilled team offers trendsetting learning approaches and 360-degree support to every student preparing for management, CUET, law, judiciary, and design and architecture entrances.

