Two Russian Reconnaissance Drones Shot Down Over Odesa Region At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of March 19, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two Russian reconnaissance drones in the sky over the Odesa region.

According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Navy reported this on Facebook.

"On the night of March 18-19, two enemy reconnaissance drones were shot down in the Odesa region by the forces and means of the Ukrainian Navy," the post says.

One civilian killed, five wounded in enemy shelling ofregion

As reported by Ukrinform, as of March 19, the Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed thousands of military equipment and weapons units of the Russian army, including 8,318 operational and tactical drones.