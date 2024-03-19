Poland, Germany To Launch 'Coalition Of Armoured Vehicles' For Ukraine In A Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On March 26, Warsaw and Berlin will launch a "coalition of armoured vehicles" for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Poland Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz announced this at a bilateral meeting of his German counterpart Boris Pistorius in Warsaw, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"On 26 March, we, as co-leaders - Poland and Germany - will activate the armoured vehicle coalition to support Ukraine. This is one of the most important coalitions that have been created," Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

He added that Warsaw and Berlin are the co-leaders of this project, and other partners such as the UK, Sweden, and Italy have already joined.

In turn, Pistorius stressed that this coalition is "long-term". According to him, the key is to increase the production of all types of defense products within the framework of Polish-German cooperation.

The Polish and German ministers also announced the formation of a Rapid Reaction Force in Europe. According to the Polish minister, the battle groups of the Polish and German armies, each consisting of 2,500 soldiers, will be ready for action by July this year. Kosiniak-Kamysz noted that other countries have not yet joined the creation of these forces, as not all of them have the same potential as Poland and Germany.

Pistorius also noted that Poland occupies a central place on NATO's eastern flank and plays a key role in supporting Ukraine. He also said that Polish-German intergovernmental consultations are scheduled for July.

The two ministers said that a meeting of defense ministers of the Weimar Triangle countries would be held in Wroclaw in May.

As reported, Polish defense companies that applied to the European Commission for additional funds for the production of ammunition, including for the needs of the Armed Forces, received only 0.4% of the total funding from Brussels.

Photo: Mykhalchuk Serhii