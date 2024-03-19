Four Civilians Wounded As Russians Shell Selydove With S-300 At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of March 19, Russian invaders used the S-300 missile system to shell the private residential sector of the town of Selydove, Donetsk region, injuring four civilians.

The Prosecutor General's Office said this in a post on Faceboo , Ukrinform reports.

According to the investigation, the enemy attack took place at 02:30 on Tuesday.

Four people in the house sustained injuries of varying severity: three women aged 64, 65 and 82 and a 58-year-old man. They were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries, bruises, concussions, and rib fractures. The victims were provided with emergency medical care.

It was established that at least 24 households and four cars were damaged as a result of enemy shelling.

Law enforcement officers launched criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). A pre-trial investigation is underway.

As Ukrinform reported, at around midnight, Russians fired S-300 missiles at the village of Malynivka, Kharkiv region. The missiles hit the territory of the enterprise, causing damage.

Photo: PGO