CENTCOM: US Forces Destroy Houthi Military Assets In Yemen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 19 (KUNA) -- United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced late Monday that American forces destroyed several Houthi military assets in areas the militia controlled in Yemen.
A statement by CENTCOM revealed that forces destroyed seven anti-ship missiles, three unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and three weapons storage containers in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen in self-defense.
"It was determined these weapons presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships in the region," it added.
"These actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy and merchant vessels," CENTOM affirmed.
On January 17, the US relisted the Houthi militias in its list of terror organization due to the latter targeting of commercial vessels in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and other areas. (end)
amm
MENAFN19032024000071011013ID1107994485
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.