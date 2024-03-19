CENTCOM: US Forces Destroy Houthi Military Assets In Yemen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 19 (KUNA) -- United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced late Monday that American forces destroyed several Houthi military assets in areas the militia controlled in Yemen.

A statement by CENTCOM revealed that forces destroyed seven anti-ship missiles, three unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and three weapons storage containers in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen in self-defense.

"It was determined these weapons presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships in the region," it added.

"These actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy and merchant vessels," CENTOM affirmed.

On January 17, the US relisted the Houthi militias in its list of terror organization due to the latter targeting of commercial vessels in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and other areas. (end)

