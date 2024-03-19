KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Up To USD 85.93 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 19 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil rose by 90 cents to reach USD 85.93 per barrel on Monday, compared to USD 85.03 pb last Friday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Tuesday. In international markets, the Brent crude rose by USD 1.55 to settle at USD 86.89 pb. The West Texas intermediate rose to USD 1.68, settling at USD 82.72 a barrel. (end) am

