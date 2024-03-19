Biden Renews Deep Concern On Israeli Intentions To Attack Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 19 (KUNA) -- President Joe Biden renewed his deep concern over Israeli occupation force's intentions to launch military operations on Rafah.

In a phone call late Monday, Biden and Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed on having an Israeli aggression force team visit Washington to discuss alternative approaches to targeting Hamas members in Rafah, without launching a major military operation.

Rafah is a point of dispute between Washington and Tel Aviv, while tension is rising between the two sides as Israeli occupation force continues starvation tactics and killings against Palestinian civilians.

Meanwhile, Biden underlined the need to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need in Gaza Strip, especially in the north, while also calling for the protection of civilians.

On his part, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan criticized Israeli occupation's intentions to attack Rafah, where 1.5 million civilians live, most of them had fled the war in Gaza Strip.

"They have nowhere else to go. Gaza's other major cities have largely been destroyed, and Israel has not presented us or the world with a plan for how or where they would safely move those civilians, let alone feed and house them and ensure access to basic things like sanitation," Sullivan said.

Last week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called for early elections in Israel to replace Netanyahu, noting that the Prime Minister had "lost his way" and is becoming an obstacle to achieve peace with Hamas. President Biden welcomed Schumer's speech, although it spread anger throughout the Israeli occupation force. (end)

