Washington Hosts 1St US-Japan-Philippines Leaders' Summit April

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 18 (KUNA) -- President Joe Biden would host the first trilateral US-Japan-Philippines leaders' summit in Washington on April 11, the White House announced on Monday.

At the summit, the leaders would discuss the trilateral partnership built on deep historical ties of friendship, robust and growing economic relations, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a press statement

She added that the summit would resolute commitment to share democratic values, and a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, affirming that the leaders would reaffirm the ironclad alliances between the United States and the Philippines, and the United States and Japan.

Jean-Pierre also said that the leaders would discuss trilateral cooperation to promote inclusive economic growth and emerging technologies, advance clean energy supply chains and climate cooperation, and further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the world.

Additionally, President Joe Biden would host Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr for a meeting at the White House on April 11 to review the historic momentum in US-Philippines relations and discuss efforts to expand cooperation on economic security, clean energy, people-to-people ties, and human rights and democracy. (end)

