Cyprus FM Calls For Increasing Aid Flow To Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Hatem Al-Saqly

BRUSSELS, March 19 (KUNA) -- Cyprus Foreign Minister, Constantinos Kombos called for a ceasefire and the implementation of the two-state solution and said that the maritime corridor success of securing the aid flow to Gaza was not a substitute for land crossings.

The Cypriot minister told KUNA after the meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday in about the readiness of a second shipment of aid that will be sent from Cyprus to the Gaza via the sea corridor that was established with the contribution of the EU to transport humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The Larnaca-Gaza Sea Corridor secured a shipment of 200 tons of food aid, which has already been received, and another shipment is ready to set off.

The minister explained that increasing the flow of aid and creating conditions that would allow the flow to increase is a priority.

Minister Kombos added that they were unable to achieve any agreement regarding the issue of suspending the association agreement with the occupying entity at this stage, given that the issue was not put on the table in a way that could lead to a decision. (end)

