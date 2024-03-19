Letter To Editor | Summer Beverage Health Risks

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Representational Photo

The onset of the summer season brings about a surge in the sale of unhygienic and substandard cool drinks, fruit juices, and ice creams in most of the cities, posing significant health risks. Wayside vendors, eager to capitalize on the scorching sun, have encroached upon public spaces across busy areas, disregarding hygiene standards.

These vendors, operating without proper oversight, often sell juices made from rotten fruits and serve cool drinks in reused glasses without adequate cleaning safety officers, has to initiate operations to address this issue by shutting down unauthorised juice shops which has found to be operating in unhygienic conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

They should warn vendors against selling artificially colored fruits like watermelons,mangoes etc., and emphasize the necessity of obtaining licenses for operating such shops. Most public health activists, underscores the health risks associated with consuming beverages prepared in unhygienic conditions, especially for children who are more susceptible to seasonal diseases during summer.

Overall, it's evident that unregulated vendors selling unhygienic beverages pose a significant health hazard to the public, and concerted efforts from both authorities and consumers are essential to address this issue effectively.

Vijay Kumar HK

Read Also Embracing The Blessings Of The Month Of Ramazan: Journey Of Spiritual And Physical Renewal First Govt Homoeopathy College In North Coming Up In J&K