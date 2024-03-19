Night Temp Drops At Most Places In Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Amid forecast for generally cloudy weather with possibility of light rain/snow from March 21, night temperature recorded a drop at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.
Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a minimum of 2.5°C against 3.5°C on the previous night which was below normal by 2.2°C for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.
Qazigund recorded a minimum of 2.2°C against 2.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.
Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 0.9°C against minus 1.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.
Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 3.8°C against 3.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C above normal, the official said.
Kupwara town recorded a low of 1.5°C against 1.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.6°C below normal there, the official said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 1.0°C against minus 0.5°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.3°C for the famous skiing resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 14.4°C and it was below normal by 0.5°C for the winter capital of J&K.
Banihal recorded a low of 5.0°C, Batote 8.3°C and Bhaderwah 4.6°C, he said.
“From March 21-22, generally cloudy weather with possibility of light rain/snow is expected at many places with thunder/lightning & gusty winds over plains of Kashmir & Jammu Division,” he said, adding,“On March 23, generally dry weather is expected while partly to generally cloudy weather with light rain/snow at few places is expected on March 24-25.”
