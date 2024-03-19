Woman Found Dead Under Suspicious Condition In North Kashmir's Handwara

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A woman was found dead under suspicious condition in the Waskhuro Handwara area of North Kashmir's Kupwara district on Tuesday.
Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that a woman was found dead under suspicious condition in Waskhuro Handwara.
He said that body has been taken to District Hospital while further proceedings have been taken up.
He said that the police have registered a case and investigation is going on.
