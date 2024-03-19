Two Persons Held Under PSA In J&K's Poonch

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Two people, allegedly involved in several criminal cases, have been arrested as part of the administration's effort to maintain law and order, police said here on Tuesday.
Talib Hussain and Sharaz Ahmad Mir were arrested on Monday. They have been charged under the Public Safety Act (PSA) that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.
ADVERTISEMENT
“They have a history of involvement in theft, snatching, smuggling of illicit liquor, and influencing youth negatively, posing a significant threat to public safety. Hussain is implicated in seven criminal cases in Poonch, while Mir is linked to seven separate criminal cases in Poonch and Rajouri districts,” a police spokesperson said.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
Read Also PSA On Cattle Smuggler In Jammu J&K HC Quashes 4 PSA Detention Orders
MENAFN19032024000215011059ID1107994472
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.