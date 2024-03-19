Two Persons Held Under PSA In J&K's Poonch

Talib Hussain and Sharaz Ahmad Mir were arrested on Monday. They have been charged under the Public Safety Act (PSA) that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.

“They have a history of involvement in theft, snatching, smuggling of illicit liquor, and influencing youth negatively, posing a significant threat to public safety. Hussain is implicated in seven criminal cases in Poonch, while Mir is linked to seven separate criminal cases in Poonch and Rajouri districts,” a police spokesperson said.

