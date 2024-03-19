Global Village Invites Visitors To An Active Ramadan Experience Through Its Step Challenge

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) UAE, Dubai, March 19, 2024 – Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, is thrilled to announce the launch of its much-anticipated Step Challenge this Ramadan through the Global Village award-winning mobile app.

The Step Challenge invites visitors to engage in an exciting and active journey while exploring Global Village's unique attractions and experiences. Participants can activate the challenge exclusively upon entering Global Village to begin their step-counting journey. Upon completion of 10,000 steps during a single visit, participants will be automatically added to a weekly prize draw and winners will be announced every Friday during the holy month of Ramadan through social media channels and website.

Exciting prizes await lucky winners, including Samsung Galaxy mobile phones, Apple Watch, and Samsung Watch, catered to enhance the winners' Ramadan experience and fill it with joyous moments.

Global Village welcomes visitors starting from 6 PM – 2 PM every day during the holy month of Ramadan.

