Brighton College Abu Dhabi And Brighton College Al Ain Donate 954 IT Devices In Support Of Donate Your Own Device' Campaign

Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, 19th March 2024:

With a generous donation of 954 IT devices, Brighton College Abu Dhabi and Brighton College Al Ain are thrilled to announce their participation in the Donate Your Own Device (DYOD) campaign by The Digital School. The Digital School – one of the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), and in partnership with the Emirates Red Crescent, Ecyclex, and ReLoop is geared towards providing a brighter future for aspiring underprivileged pupils worldwide.

The Digital School's DYOD aims to collect 10,000 used electronic devices from individual and institutional donors, refurbish and recycle them to improve access to education for The Digital School's pupils across their eight locations in Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Iraq, Mauritania, Bangladesh, Colombia and Afghanistan.

Brighton College Abu Dhabi and Brighton College Al Ain's involvement in the campaign marks a significant commitment to enhancing access to education through digital means and ensuring high-quality educational opportunities. Both schools proudly stand as among the first private schools in the region to support this noble initiative.

The donated devices include a variety of electronics, including desktops, laptops, monitors, printers, scanners, and interactive TV screens and both schools actively engaged pupils, teachers, and the wider school community to participate.

Commenting on the CSR initiative, Mr Scott Carnochan, Head Master of Brighton College Abu Dhabi said,“ Here at Brighton College, we view community service, charitable activities and volunteering as fundamental pillars

of our school's

values, reflecting

our dedication to both the UAE community and beyond. Our mission to provide a transformative educational journey, that goes beyond academic excellence, prepares our pupils to become globally facing citizens with a deep desire to positively impact the lives of those who need it most. Our pupils are extremely fortunate to attend a school like Brighton College Abu Dhabi and are fully cognisant of the fact that with that privilege comes responsibility; responsibility to make a difference to society and the life of others.

We are exceptionally proud of our pupils and their drive to support the wider community through the DYOD initiative and eagerly await their next project!”

Mr Oliver Bromley-Hall, Head Master of Brighton College Al Ain commented,

“We're delighted to be a part of the DYOD initiative, where our donation will help transform the educational journey for The Digital School's pupils from underserved communities across the world. Our involvement in DYOD is more than just a donation –it's an expression of our dedication to making education accessible for all. Moreover, by participating, we're not just supporting learning, we're also championing sustainability. Every device refurbished and donated is a step toward a brighter future for these pupils and a commitment to the school's focus on environmental sustainability.”

Ecyclex International Recycling and ReLoop App, the designated partner for refurbishing and recycling for both schools, ensured the safe collection of all electronics under the DYOD initiative, wherein devices containing data underwent secure data protection protocols. Following this, the devices will be refurbished by Ecyclex for direct donations by The Digital School and Emirates Red Crescent to pupils in underprivileged areas to support them with their education. Alternatively, non-functional electronics and components are environmentally recycled.

To date, The Digital School, through its DYOD initiative has reduced 77,069kgs of CO2 emissions, saved 21,579ft3 of landfill space, and 369,931kWh of electricity – supporting 37,232 pupils in the process. In recognition of their active community role, both schools were awarded a Certificate of Donation & Recycling and a Certificate of Social & Environmental Impact from Ecyclex and ReLoop.