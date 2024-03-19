Choose The Ultimate Eid Al Fitr Gift From Acer's Range Of Cutting-Edge And Sustainable Products

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, March 19,2024: Eid Al Fitr is a time for family gathering, sharing and celebration – but also of gifting. Those in search of a thoughtful and exciting Eid gift for a loved one are sure to find this handpicked selection of Acer Devices to be the perfect guide.

For Go Getters: Ebii e-bike for those always on the move we have an AI-driven single motor e-bike that automatically adapts to route conditions and rider preferences for a smooth journey - the Acer ebii e-bike!

Boasting long-lasting battery life and smart safety features as well as top tier comfort, the Acer ebii e-bike helps users travel longer and further with its swappable and fast-charging battery. The e-bike's bespoke AI-driven technology adapts to riding conditions, pedaling power, and the user's preferred level of assistance for an optimal and tailored riding experience. While also being environmentally friendly, the ebbi comes equipped with a rust-free carbon belt drive and airless, flat-free tires made from closed-loop recyclable materials for easy maintenance.

Starting price from AED 15,999, SAR 17,499

For fitness enthusiasts: eKinect Bike Desk Fitness fans recovering from the indulgences of Eid can look forward to quickly getting back into shape (and work) with the eKinekt Bike Desk from Acer. This eco-friendly bike desk incorporates PCR plastic in its desktop and casing, while promoting a creative way for professionals to combat sedentary lifestyles – it allows users to exercise while converting the kinetic energy from the rider's pedaling to power their desktop computer or laptop.

The available Working and Sports modes allow users to easily shift desk positions while pedaling to either focus on tasks or workouts, and a companion smartphone app helps review progress over time with vital information such as duration, calories burned, and watts generated. A functional way to meet those fitness goals!

Starting price from AED 5,599, SAR 6,499

For the Eco-Conscious: Aspire Vero 16 Users can make the most of their inner green warrior this Eid by opting for the Aspire Vero 16 laptop. Tailor-made for the eco-conscious user who values a truly sustainable product, this laptop follows international standards for carbon footprint calculation and carbon neutrality - actions taken at each stage of the device lifecycle helps minimize its carbon footprint.

The chassis is made from a blend of more than 60% recycled plastic (vs. 30% in the first generation), and its surface contains no volatile organic compounds, paint, or additives. The touchpad uses ocean-bound plastic while the AcerSenseTM battery management software focuses on energy efficiency with four performance modes: Eco+, Eco, Balanced and Performance.

Starting price from AED 4,999, SAR 5,499

For Content Creators: Swift Go 14 (AI) If content creators are the heart of the modern digital economy, the Acer Swift Go 14 (AI) is its beating pulse. The new integrated neural processing unit of the Swift Go 14 delivers efficient and outstanding computing performance.

Whether an amateur or a professional, creators can leverage the Swift Go 14's array of AI features such as Acer PurifiedVoice and Acer PurifiedView as well as customization tools on this OLED laptop. Accomplishing tasks and workflows are also made easier on the Swift Go 14 with Microsoft's Copilot in Windows 11 plus enhanced performance requirements and features such as instant wake, fast charging, and extended battery life of up to 12.5 hours.

Starting price from AED 3,699, SAR 3,999

For Gamers: Nitro V15 The Nitro V15 laptop is the stuff that gaming dreams are made of with its' fast boot time and large amount of space for apps, files and games. Thanks to the 15-inch gaming laptop's tandem of fans rotating in sync and a dual-intake cooling system, the battle-ready internals are kept cool and let players dive deep into any gaming dimension without breaking a sweat.



Users can also stay in total control of their game with the NitroSenseTM utility app, allowing customization of game settings, and hardware performance conveniently at their fingertips.

Starting price from AED 3,699, SAR 3,999

With such an amazing array of devices and solutions, Acer has everyone covered this Eid Al Fitr – and the perfect gift awaits at the nearest Acer store or online.