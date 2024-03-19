Kyg Trade- Know Your Goods And Vigilant Global Trade Services Announce Strategic Partnership To Deliver Ai-Assisted Global Trade Compliance Solutions

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Newport Beach, CA, 19th March 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , KYG Trade, Inc. (KYG), a leader in AI-assisted global trade compliance solutions, has entered into a strategic partnership with Vigilant Global Trade Services , a specialist in global trade compliance managed services. Together, they aim to redefine global trade compliance services by integrating KYG's orchestration, workflow, and AI-assisted trade and customs technology into Vigilant's comprehensive managed services offerings.







By incorporating AI-assisted capabilities into Vigilant's managed services portfolio, clients will benefit from enhanced accuracy, efficiency, and insight into compliance requirements. The partnership will leverage KYG's AI-assisted technology, encompassing functionalities such as HS and ECN Classification, FTA Qualification, Forced Labor Compliance, Trade Research, and ESG Scoring. For KYG's clients seeking to augment their internal trade compliance teams, access compliance expertise or outsource projects, Vigilant provides the skilled experts required for a well-managed trade compliance program.

“KYG is excited to collaborate with Vigilant Global Trade Services to advance global trade compliance for companies looking to reduce costs and risk,” said Todd R. Smith , a licensed customs broker and Founder CEO at KYG.“Our AI-assisted trade and customs technology enables businesses to navigate complex cross-border trade regulations seamlessly, ensuring compliance excellence and risk mitigation.”

Vigilant Global Trade Services specializes in delivering end-to-end managed services for global trade compliance, using an extensive team of seasoned compliance experts. They offer clients a comprehensive suite of solutions including worldwide tariff classification, restricted party screening, forced labor prevention, logistics support and trade compliance optimization.

“This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering best-in-class trade compliance solutions to our clients,” commented Dave Moore , CEO and Founder at Vigilant Global Trade Services.“By integrating KYG's AI-assisted technology into our managed services, we are offering businesses state-of-the-art solutions for their trade compliance needs. This is one more way that our clients can avoid big investments in on-site compliance teams and technology.”

Both KYG and Vigilant Global Trade Services are dedicated to delivering exceptional service quality, reliability, and efficiency to their clients. They will be showcasing their partnership, along with their individual services, at the upcoming International Compliance Professionals Association and Bureau of Industry and Security Update conferences. Attendees can visit their booths to learn more about the innovative solutions they offer and how this partnership will benefit businesses navigating global trade compliance.







About KYG Trade:

KYG Trade Inc. is a leading provider of AI-assisted global trade compliance solutions, offering innovative technology that enables businesses to navigate complex compliance regulations seamlessly. With advanced functionalities such as HS Classification, ECN Classification, FTA Qualification, Forced Labor Compliance, Trade Research, and ESG Scoring, KYG empowers businesses to achieve compliance excellence and drive business growth.

About Vigilant Global Trade Services:

Vigilant Global Trade Services is a specialist in global trade compliance managed services, offering end-to-end solutions to help businesses navigate the complexities of international trade regulations. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on delivering tailored solutions, Vigilant Global Trade Services helps clients optimize their trade operations and mitigate compliance risks.

