Swedish Crown Princess Victoria Visits Dhaka

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden arrived in Dhaka on March 18 on a four-day official visit as part of her role as Goodwill Ambassador for United Nations Development Programme and Sustainable Development Goals.



Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud received the Princess on March 18 morning at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital.

The Crown Princess on her visit is accompanied by Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell and UNDP Assistant Secretary General Ulrika Modéer, as per a press release issued by the Swedish embassy on March 17.

The purpose of the visit is to learn about the development journey of Bangladesh and study the progress and challenges in the implementation of the SDGs, focusing on climate, gender equality, the green and digital transition and the role of the business sector, added the release.

The Crown Princess and the delegation are holding talks with representatives of the government including the Prime Minister, entrepreneurs, organisations, development partners and youth. They are participating in events focused on the business sector's role in promoting the green and digital transition.

A series of their field visits centre around themes such as climate adaptation, digitalisation and local solutions. The delegation will be visiting southern Bangladesh, including the Rohingya Refugee camps in Cox's Bazar as well.

"I look forward to visiting Bangladesh together with the Crown Princess in her role as Goodwill Ambassador for UNDP and with Ulrika Modéer, Assistant Secretary General at UNDP. The Swedish government actively contributes to the implementation of Agenda 2030," said Forssell, who makes his first visit to the country.

Sweden and Bangladesh's partnership dates back over 50 years and consists of long-term development cooperation and extensive trade, he said.

"Bangladesh has made an impressive development journey in recent years and is expected to transition from a low-income country to a middle-income country in 2026. The business sector, including Swedish companies, plays an important role in promoting the green and digital transition, which contributes significantly to job creation and sustainable growth," Forssell added.

It may be mentioned here that the Crown Princess returns to Bangladesh almost two decades after her first visit to the country in 2005.

