French Watch Brand Bell And Ross Launched In Bangladesh

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: French watch brand Bell and Ross has entered the Bangladeshi market. The Saco Watch Company recently launched a showroom at Jamuna Future Park in the capital, which features watches offered by the popular French brand.

Some 20 imported models of Bell and Ross watches, all made in Switzerland, are available at the showroom.

The company is giving a two-year international warranty, however, customers who register their purchase on the company's website will receive an additional year of warranty.

Rashed Khan Menon, a Member of Parliament from Barishal-2 constituency and President of Workers Party of Bangladesh, attended the launch event as the chief guest, said a press release.

"Saco Watch Company has been importing Swiss watches to Bangladesh for many years, making them accessible to watch enthusiasts through their various showrooms, rapidly advancing in the watch business sector in the country," said Menon while inaugurating the showroom.

Menon conveyed his confidence in the significance of introducing the "Bell and Ross" brand in Bangladesh.

Atiqur Rahman, Chairman of Saco Watch Company, emphasised the modern and high-quality nature of watches, expressing hope for a successful market reception.

"The company not only sells watches, but also provides original parts. It also features watches from various brands, including Omega," said Rahman.

Among others, Romain Desmarest, Senior Sales Manager of Bell and Ross Company, Abul Hasan Chowdhury, former Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ikram Rahman, Managing Director and Md Lutfur Rahman, General Manager, Saco Watch Company were also present on the occasion.

