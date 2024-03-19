Sonia Musa Unveils Eid Collection Through Fashion Show

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Renowned designer Sonia Musa unveiled her exquisite Eid al-Fitr collection through a grand fashion show on March 7, 2024.

The showcase transitioned from pastel hues to a vibrant spectrum, mirroring the evolution of the style from daytime elegance to celebratory soirée, featuring hand-painted dresses, lehengas and sarees.

Following the fashion show, the collection was made available to buyers and customers in an intimate setting at the brand's flagship store in Banani DOHS of the capital.

Since its inception in 2018, Sonia Musa Dhaka has continued to establish itself as a luxury fashion name in the Bangladeshi fashion scene.

Each collection represents a combination of the rich heritage of culture and modernism. From textiles to artisanal craftsmanship, Sonia Musa Dhaka imprints today's fashion sensibility in its traditional luxury wear collections with a mix of fusion.

Fusion Wear Series, Festive Based Collections, and Bridal Collection, to name a few, designed by the brand are often available for spot-purchase, pre-order or made-to-wear.

Sonia Musa Dhaka has held 25 private exhibitions so far with an international clientele based in the UK, US, Bangladesh and the UAE.

In March 2021, Sonia Musa Dhaka opened its first flagship luxury boutique store.

