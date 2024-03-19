Nvidia reveals advanced AI graphics platform, software named Blackwell

(MENAFN) At its developer conference held on Monday in San Jose, California, Nvidia introduced its latest and most robust artificial intelligence (AI) graphics platform, alongside accompanying software designed for executing AI models.



This new AI computing platform, dubbed Blackwell, serves as the successor to the Hopper platform. The flagship chip within the Blackwell platform is referred to as the GB200, with plans for its release later this year.



"Hopper is fantastic, but we need bigger GPUs," Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang informed the meeting. "Accelerated computing has reached the tipping point — general-purpose computing has run out of steam."



"We need another way of doing computing so that we can continue to scale, so that we can continue to drive down the cost of computing...Accelerated computing is a dramatic speedup over general-purpose computing, in every single industry," he stated.



"The amount of energy we save, the amount of networking bandwidth we save, the amount of wasted time we save will be tremendous," he further mentioned. "The way we compute is fundamentally different. We created a processor for the generative AI era."



Huang emphasized the transformative impact of generative AI on application development, highlighting that Nvidia's newly unveiled software, NIM, is constructed using the company's accelerated computing libraries and generative AI models.



He noted that customers have the option to utilize NIM microservices readily available, or alternatively, Nvidia can assist in the development of proprietary AI solutions and copilots, enabling the teaching of specialized skills to models.

