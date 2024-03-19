Bitcoin plunges to USD65K, wiping out 2 weeks of gains

(MENAFN) Early on Tuesday, Bitcoin experienced a significant decline, plummeting to approximately USD65,000 and erasing all gains accumulated over the past two weeks. According to data from CoinMarketCap, a digital asset price-tracking website, the world's largest cryptocurrency was trading around USD65,500 at 0428GMT, marking a daily loss of 3.6 percent. Ethereum, the foremost altcoin by market capitalization, also saw a notable drop of 5.3 percent, falling to USD3,390 during the same period. Some alternative cryptocurrencies witnessed even more substantial declines, with certain altcoins experiencing price drops of up to 17 percent.



The overall value of the cryptocurrency market experienced a downturn of 3.8 percent, amounting to USD2.47 trillion. Bitcoin's dominance in the crypto market stood at 52.3 percent, while Ethereum's dominance was at 16.6 percent.



Analysts widely perceive this major selloff in the cryptocurrency market as a corrective phase following Bitcoin's recent surge to an all-time high of USD73,666 last Thursday. This milestone marked the highest level in Bitcoin's 15-year history. However, the subsequent day saw a retracement from this record peak, signaling a temporary pause in the rally across the cryptocurrency market.



Bitcoin's upward trajectory since January 11th, when the US Securities and Exchange Commission greenlit spot Bitcoin ETFs (exchange-traded funds), has been remarkable. This regulatory approval enabled investors, particularly financial institutions, to trade Bitcoin without direct ownership. Despite the recent downturn, many analysts view this correction as a natural part of the market cycle, following a period of unprecedented growth and reaching new milestones.

MENAFN19032024000045015839ID1107994286