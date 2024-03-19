US stock exchanges finish Monday's trading session higher

(MENAFN) On Monday, US stock exchanges concluded the trading session with gains across major indices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 75 points, or 0.2 percent, reaching a closing figure of 38,790. Similarly, the S&P 500 added 32 points, representing a 0.63 percent increase, closing at 5,149. The Nasdaq Composite Index also saw gains, climbing by 130 points, or 0.82 percent, to end the session at 16,103.



Meanwhile, the VIX volatility index, commonly referred to as the fear index, experienced a slight decline of 0.56 percent, settling at 14.33. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note decreased by 0.4 percent to 4.325 percent.



In currency markets, the dollar index registered a modest uptick of 0.17 percent, reaching 103.61. Conversely, the euro remained unchanged at USD1.0870 against the greenback.



In the commodities market, precious metals performed positively, with gold edging up by 0.03 percent to USD2,161 per ounce, while silver saw a slight increase of 0.16 percent, reaching USD25.07 per ounce.



Oil prices exhibited minimal movement, with the global benchmark Brent crude holding steady at USD86.90 per barrel, and the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude remaining relatively unchanged at USD82.17 per barrel.



However, the cryptocurrency market experienced mixed results, with Bitcoin declining by 0.6 percent to USD66,991, and Ethereum facing a more significant loss of 3.7 percent, dropping to USD3,454, according to data from CoinMarketCap, a digital asset price-tracking website.

