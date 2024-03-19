Japan ends negative interest rate policy, implements 1st rate hike in 17 years

(MENAFN) According to reports from local media, Japan made the decision on Tuesday to discontinue its negative interest rate policy and implement a rate hike for the first time in 17 years.



The move, orchestrated by the Bank of Japan, marks a notable departure from the unprecedented monetary easing strategy employed over the past decade. This strategy was initially aimed at combatting deflation, as reported by Tokyo-based Kyodo News.



The decision by the country's central bank signals a significant shift in its monetary policy framework.



Over the past decade, Japan has relied heavily on unconventional measures, including negative interest rates, to stimulate economic growth and counteract deflationary pressures. However, this latest move suggests a move towards normalization and a departure from the extraordinary measures of the past.



In addition to ending its negative interest rate policy, the Bank of Japan has reportedly abandoned its commitment to implementing further easing measures if deemed necessary.



Instead, it has opted to guide the short-term interest rate within the range of 0-0.1 percent, indicating a more nuanced approach to monetary policy moving forward. This decision underscores the central bank's confidence in the trajectory of the Japanese economy and its ability to navigate potential challenges without resorting to additional easing measures.

