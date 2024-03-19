New Research Shows A Surge In Popularity Of Shisha Across The Globe As Demand For Cleaner Experiences Grows

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--New research reveals a significant decline in cigarette smoking and a substantial surge in shisha users over the past 12 months in the USA, Germany, Spain, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Iraq.

The data from AIR Global's latest research in these markets has found cigarette smoking has decreased by a fifth (21%), signalling a shift in preferences towards alternative options. This decline aligns seamlessly with an increasing interest in shisha:



An average of 18.5% new users in 2023, contributing to the growth in the number of shisha users, which has now reached 20.8 million.

This surge is predicted to drive the industry towards 24 shisha users in 2024, an increase of 18.27%, and 32.3 million shisha users by 2026, reflecting an increase of 55.28%. The global shisha market, currently valued at $19 billion, is projected to expand to $22 billion by 2026.

This surge in demand for shisha is fuelled by a growing appetite for more innovative and cleaner products.

OOKA, launched last year by AIR Global, is the world's first charcoal-free, pod-based shisha device. It eliminates carbon monoxide production and offers a 94% reduction in harmful chemicals, making it a reduced-risk product for users and the environment. The success of OOKA since its launch in UAE in May 2023 is evident, with the first devices selling out in under a month and sales continuing to outperform expectations, highlighting the strong consumer demand for this revolutionary product.

Ronan Barry, Chief Legal and Corporate Affairs Officer at AIR Global added: "We're seeing a huge surge in popularity of shisha, and a key part of this growth is down to people wanting to enjoy cleaner, sociable experiences. We're also seeing a heightened awareness of eco-conscious choices among consumers which is underscoring the evolving landscape of inhalation preferences. Shisha is the emerging frontrunner in meeting these demands of a more health-conscious and environmentally aware global population.

“As shisha market leaders, AIR Global is dedicated to redefining the shisha experience which led to the launch of OOKA – the world's first charcoal-free pod-based shisha device. This innovation, a result of years of hard work by the AIR Global R&D team, removes harmful toxicants and streamlines setup. OOKA is a game-changer, offering a sleeker, cleaner, and more enjoyable shisha experience to meet the needs of this growing market.”

This rising popularity of shisha not only mirrors a shift in smoking preferences but also reflects a broader societal move towards sustainability. The creation of OOKA is a transformative milestone for both AIR Global and the wider shisha industry, aligning with global endeavours for cleaner and more responsible consumption.

Advanced Inhalation Rituals (AIR Global) commissioned research with a representative sample of 14,326 adults across USA, Spain, Germany, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Iraq between May and July 2023.

ABOUT AIR (ADVANCED INHALATION RITUALS)

Advanced Inhalation Rituals is the market leader in the $19 billion global shisha market, with an aim to provide superior physical, emotional and mental benefits through inhalation. Launched in 1999 and headquartered in Dubai, the business has a multinational presence in over 100 countries across the UAE, Europe, North America, India, and Africa.

Advanced Inhalation Rituals holds 47% of the shisha category market share in the markets it is present it and is the leading business in a market set to grow to $22 billion in 2026. Its portfolio of companies includes Al Fakher, the world's leading shisha brand; Hookah-Shisha, the world's number one e-commerce platform for hookahs and shisha; Shisha Kartel, a Dubai-based shisha manufacturer; and Shisha, a global online community of shisha and hookah users. Advanced Inhalation Rituals' science program, conducted in partnership with independent accredited laboratories, enables the development innovative products that combine centuries of tradition with cutting edge innovation to minimise harm and maximise enjoyment for millions around the world. The business has consistently outperformed competitors growing at 3x the market rate over the last 10 years, due to heavy investment in innovation, product, and user experience.

